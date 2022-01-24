From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has appealed to the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State to support his 2023 presidential aspiration.

Atiku, who was the party’s presidential candidate in the 2019 election, said he has what it takes to stop All Progressives Congress (APC) from winning the poll.

The former vice president made the appeal when he visited the party’s governorship candidate in the November 6, 2021 election in the state, Valentine Ozigbo, at his Amesi country home in Aguata Local Government Area.

The presidential aspirant was represented by his Campaign Caretaker Committee, led by the founder of Africa Independent Television (AIT), Raymond Dokpesi.

A statement from Ozigbo’s media office quoted Dokpesi as saying the visit was to inform Ndi Anambra that the former Nigeria’s vice president, is once again contesting the 2023 presidential poll.

He praised Anambra for always being at the forefront of producing the country’s leaders and also for its strong commitment to the growth of the PDP over the years.

“We have come to seek and solicit your support for the presidential aspiration of Atiku and to assure you that he is in the best position to unify Nigeria and protect the interest of his in-laws (Ndigbo),” the statement quoted Dokpesi as saying.

The DAAR communications’ boss argued that the PDP had technically zoned the presidential ticket to the North by electing Atiku as its standard bearer in 2019; arguing further that presidential ambition was yet to materialise.

Dokpesi said the Waziri Adamawa was “the right person that could match Bola Ahmed Tinubu” if he eventually emerged the APC presidential candidate.