Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Monday in Lokoja, declared the All Progressives Congress administration in the country fake, adding that all the party promised to do in 2015 were thrown to the winds without caring a hoot.

Atiku while on a campaign tour of Kogi State, said instead of President Muhammad Buhari fixing the problems of the country as he promised, inflicted hunger and hardships on the citizenry.

Atiku lamented that the economy had gone comatose while unemployment rate had reached an alarming rate with the citizens living daily in fear as a result of insecurity, while starvation was ravaging the land. He said he regretted bringing the party to power in 2015.

He promised that if elected, he would complete all the APC-abandoned projects, including completion of Ajaokuta Steel Rolling Mill and the Lokoja dry port and create jobs for the teeming youths.

The Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki, who is DG, PDP Presidential Council, expressed satisfaction with the turnout of people and the calibre of personalities at the rally. He said it was a sign that the state was truly for the PDP.

While calling on the youths and the women to come out in their large numbers and vote for Atiku and all the PDP candidates, Saraki said the Chairman of PDP Presidential Council and former governor of the state, Ibrahim IDRIS state and indeed Nigerian was tired of hunger and sufferings, stressing that it was time to bring PDP on board again.

The DG, Atiku Campaign Council in the state, Chief Clarence Olafemi, while addressing the mammoth crowd, said the people of the state had resolved to change the change, adding that the APC administration had failed.

He stressed that workers in the state were dying due to the inability of the state government to pay salaries in spite of huge allocation received and urged the people to vote them out in next-month election.

Earlier, Lokoja, the state capital was thrown into frenzy when Atiku stormed the state with his campaign team.

As early as 7 00 am, members and supporters of the party started trooping into the state capital from the 21 local government areas of the state and neighboring states.

Confluence Stadium, venue of the ceremony was filled to capacity with various cultural groups including some members of Nollywood and a stand-by juju musical group entraining the guests.

Our correspondent observed that adequate security was provided in and around the venue as there was no recorded breakdown of law and order.