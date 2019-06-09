David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A support group for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the last presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, under the auspices of Atiku House to House Campaign Organization has expressed regret over what it described as discordant tunes over the 2023 Igbo presidency.

Anambra State Coordinator of the group, Hon Ikechuikwu Emelike, yesterday, at Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area, noted that the All Progressives Congress used the agitation in the Southeast as a strategy to campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election, wondering why the Southwest and other ethnic nationalities are unwilling to support the the Igbo aspiration to govern the country.

He insisted that Igbo must produce the next president in the interest of equity and justice, regardless of whether or not Buhari got majority votes in the Southeast.

Emelike, who is also the South East Coordinator of United Nigeria Movement, argued that Igbo presidency would ensure enduring peace and stability in the country, if given the necessary supports