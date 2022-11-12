From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Dignitaries from all walks of life, including the Presidential candidate of the of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and a mammoth crowd witnessed the coronation and presentation of staff of office to the Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Dr Umar Faruk II, at the Adamu Saleh College of Education ground, Azare on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Faruk, a retired Federal Permanent Secretary, was appointed by former Governor Mohammed Abubakar on December, 2017 to succeed his father, Dr Mahmud Kabir Mohammed, who passed on same year after 37 years on the throne.

The coronation and presentation of staff of office to the Emir of Katagum, is coming almost five years after his appointment.

The event, attended by a mammoth crowd, brought social and economic activities in Azare, the second largest city in the state to a stand still.

Besides Atiku, the event was also graced by the Sokoto State governor and Director General of the PDP Campaign Council, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, who is also the Chairman of PDP Governors Forum and Chairman of Northern Governors Forum.

Others are ministers of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and his counterpart, Minister for State for Industry, Trade and investment, Ambassadors Mariam Katagum, former governors of Bauchi State, Adamu Muazu, Isa Yuguda, Mohammed Abubakar, and Major General Raji Adisa (retired), the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP

In his acceptance speech, the newly coronated Emir thanked the immediate past Governor of the state, Abubakar for accepting his appointment by the kingmakers of the emirate council.

Faruk II also expressed gratitude to the present governor Senator Mohammed for making his coronation as the 12th Emir of Katagum a reality and promised to make peace, education and alleviation of poverty his priorities.

Speaking during the occasion, Governor Mohammed expressed confidence that Faruk ll would deploy his wealth of experience as a retired permanent secretary to build on the legacies of his late father, Dr. Mahmud Kabir Mohammed, whose attributes of honestly, dedication and commitment to a just and peaceful society during his reign are well known and appreciated.

Governor Mohammed charged the newly coronated emir to promote peaceful coexistence among his subjects and advise traditional rulers in the state to shun partisan politics and instead regard themselves as father to all.

In his vote of thanks, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, who was represented by the Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero, thanked the dignitaries, including various traditional rulers that came from across the country to grace the occasion.