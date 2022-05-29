From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kenneth Imansuagbon, Esq., yesterday, said the emergence of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as the party’s flag bearer reaffirmed his nation wide acceptability to rescue the country.

Imansuangbon, a former governorship aspirant of the PDP in Edo State, stated this while congratulating Atiku on his victory at the party primary election and appealed to Nigerians to cue behind him to change the negative narratives of underdevelopment and economic woos.

Besides, he urged PDP faithful to come together as a strong and united party to send the rudderless APC government packing next year.

“I heartily congratulate former Vice president Atiku Abubakar and all our PDP delegates for voting massively for the candidacy of Atiku as our flag bearer. As a party we have demonstrated the PDP is the only truly Democratic Party that is desirous to correct all the malady currently faced by Nigerians.

“The PDP has once again shown by the conduct of its presidential primary in Abuja on Saturday that it is the answer to the setback that Nigerians have encountered with the coming into power of the All Progressives Congress (APC) since 2015.

“We cannot wait to see Alhaji Atiku Abubakar assume office as the country’s next president whereby he will bring in his chains of people-oriented programmes that are fashioned towards getting us out of the hordes of crises we face daily.

”Therefore, the task at hand, going forward, is to ensure victory at the polls in order to save our fatherland from the current regime of annihilation bestriding it.

“Nigerians must get it right in 2023. If not we may be condemned to eternal suffering. The only way to get it right is by voting for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who once again has offered himself for service of his fatherland”, he added.

Recall that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar polled 371 votes to defeat other aspirants at PDP presidential primary election last Saturday.

