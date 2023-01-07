From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu has no business contesting for the February 25 presidential poll.

Atiku, who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stated this, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, on Friday. The PDP candidate stated that Tinubu’s many gaffes indicated that he should be seeking urgent medical attention, rather than contesting for the presidency.

Shaibu, who lambasted the APC candidate over his speech at the party’s campaign rally in Benin City, where he promised to reform “Yahoo boys”, in Edo State, said Tinubu was in no position to reform “yahoo boys”.

According to him, “Tinubu, produced another comedy skit at the APC Presidential rally in Benin City on Thursday when he promised to turn ‘the so called Yahoo boys in Edo State to “experts in manufacturing and creation of chips.”

“Had it been he were addressing a Christian congregation, we could have assumed that he was speaking in tongues; but this was a campaign rally where he was supposed to have sold his candidacy to the millions of youths suffering from unemployment under the disease called the APC. Instead he elected to refer to the young people of Edo state as Yahoo boys and fraudsters.

“Tinubu’s daily gaffes are evidence that he has no business going to Aso Rock Presidential Villa but he should rather be seeking urgent medical attention.”