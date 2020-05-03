Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed sympathy and solidarity with the family of media mogul, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi and members of his family who tested positive to COVID-19.

In a press statement released by the Atiku Media Office, the Waziri Adamawa called on all well-meaning Nigerians to put the matter of the speedy recovery of Chief Dokpesi and his family, and other victims of the pandemic in prayers.

The former Vice President described Chief Dokpesi as a patriotic and law-abiding Nigerian for the way he cooperated with the NCDC to carry out the test on him, his staff and entire family when it was earlier discovered that his son had tested positive.

He noted that Dokpesi is not among those people who would because of the position and influence they occupy and wield in society be shy to perform a civic duty.

“He is indeed a role model worthy of emulation,” Atiku said, and urged Nigerians to continue to abide by all the known protocols set out by the NCDC as the easing of the lockdown begins tomorrow.