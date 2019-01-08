Gyang Bere, Jos

Former governor of Plateau State, Air Commodore Jonah David Jang (rtd), has said that the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alh. Atiku Abubakar will end the dictatorship and deceptive leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and APC government during the February 16 presidential election.

He said PDP was destined to govern Nigeria and predicted that the party would bounce back to power and rescue the country from total collapse.

Jang, who is the current senator representing Plateau North, disclosed this on Tuesday during the campaign flag-off of Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd) who is the Plateau State PDP governorship candidate. The event held at Mangu, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“Plateau State voted for former president Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 and we will vote Alh Atiku Abubakar on February 16 and Jeremiah Useni (rtd) on March 2, 2019, and all PDP candidates.

“Atiku is an experienced politician who will end the deceptive government of APC. PDP was doing a very good job in Nigeria until some people brought something call APC which has driven the country to destruction.”

Jang said APC rode to power on the concept on corruption but there was no government in Nigeria that perpetrated corruption like the current APC government and urged Nigerians to vote the party out to end corruption and insecurity.

He vowed to lead Gen Useni’s campaign against APC in Plateau and urged the incumbent governor to start packing his load and vacate the new Government House, Ray Field.

Useni said he would die defending Nigeria and Plateau State.

He urged Nigerians to vote massively for PDP and protect their votes after voting at the polling unit, saying any security man who shot anyone would be held responsible.

“We are driven by a conscious and patriotic zeal to address the ills bedevilling the state in the last three and a half years. My contract with Plateau people is to restore what is lost.”

Former deputy senate president, Ibrahim Nasiru Mantu, said that APC is dead on the Plateau and vowed to unite with the PDP to send APC and Lalong out of power.

Mantu, who was represented by his biological son, Umar Mantu said Atiku Abubakar has wide acceptability in Nigeria and deserve the support of the masses to dislodge APC on February 16.

North Central zonal Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Theophilus, Dakas Shan, urged Nigerians to end the deceit of APC by voting Atiku Abubakar and Useni.

He noted that APC promised Nigerians that it would provide three million jobs every year but the unfriendly economic policies of the party has denied eminent Nigerians of their jobs due to retrenchment.

Mr. Shan said APC promised fight against corruption and security but Nigerians are being killed in their homes and their land taken over by foreigners and killer herdsmen.