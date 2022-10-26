From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disassociated itself from Alhaji Tanimu Turaki, SAN, former Minister of Special Duties, over his pronouncement that General Ishaya Bamaiyi (retd) has been appointed as the PDP Campaign Director General in the state ahead of Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, presidential candidate of the party.

The state chairman of the party, Alhaji Usman Bello Suru, made a clarification while speaking with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

Suru explained that the former minister had granted an interview where he disclosed that Bamaiyi has been appointed as the presidential campaign Director General for Kebbi State.

According to him, “we wish to state categorically that the content of the interview that General Ishaya Bamaiyi (retd) has been appointed as the Director General of PDP presidential campaign council in Kebbi State exists only in the figment of the imagination of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN).

“Indeed, a presidential campaign structure has been established in Kebbi State as directed by the national Leadership of the party one month ago, which Presidential Campaign Council is to be chaired by Dr Bello Haliru Muhammed, a former National Chairman of the PDP, a former Chairman of BOT and a former Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And had s Vice Chairman in the Presidential Campaign Council in Kebbi States is General Aminu Bande (retd), the PDP gubernatorial candidate in Kebbi State.

“It is, therefore, incorrect and uncharitable for Kabiru Tanimu Turaki(SAN) to insinuate to the general public and members of Tue PDP in particular that General Ishaya Bamaiyi is the Director General of the PDP Presidential campaign in Kebbi State.”

The party chairman also advised the former minister to retract the story credited to him forthwith.

“The PDP in the Kebbi state wishes to state unequivocally that it has appointed all its members of the Presidential campaign council(PCC) as directed by the national headquarters of the party in the state and each and every member of the council has been duly served with his appointment letters,” he added.

“But surprisingly, the former minister is coming to tell the members of the party in Kebbi state an entirely different story,” he said.

He appealed to the general public and members of the PDP in the state to disregard the Turaki interview and stressed that members of the party should refrain from taking any action as the party’s leadership is taking necessary steps.