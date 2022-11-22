From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to rejuvenate the virtues of former prime minister, the late Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, by bringing physical development to the people of the North East and Nigeria as a whole if voted into office.

He made the promise when he led the presidential campaign machinery to Gombe, yesterday.

He said voting for him in next year’s election is the same thing as bringing back the virtues of the revered nationalist because he would leave no stone unturned to bring back the lost glory of a prosperous Nigeria, which was devoid of terrorism, hunger, disunity and all the negatives that have bedevilled the country.

He told the people of Gombe that as someone familiar with the problems of the state, he would empower businessmen to thrive as well as engage youths and women with gainful employment.

According to him, the PDP government that started the Dadin Kowa Dam project would resuscitate the hydroelectric power and irrigation components of the project for the benefit of the region and the nation as a whole.

He said Gombe, the centre of the North East and known for its commercial activities, cannot be easily accessed from all the states in the North East region because of bad roads. He, therefore promised to resuscitate all the link roads. He said peace, security and unity in Nigeria would be his number one priority because they are the immediate needs of Nigerians.

Earlier, Director General of PDP presidential campaign team, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State assured that PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku, would never deceive Nigerians with their campaign promises if voted into power. He said the party was ready to bring back the booming economy, the peace, security and prosperity the country was known for in the past.

PDP National Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu, thanked the people of Gombe State for always supporting and standing by the party and promised not to fail them if given the opportunity to rule the country again.