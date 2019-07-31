Romanus Ugwu and Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party has asked the Supreme Court for permission to file additional documents before the presidential election petition tribunal outside the allowed time.

The PDP made the request, yesterday through its lawyer, Paul Erokoro in an application dated Tuesday, July 30.

It was not immediately clear what documents the PDP intends to bring if granted permission, but the party said it was making its request in order to bring “supplementary documents” outside its specified time.

The PDP had closed its case in the ongoing hearing of the petition after presenting a series of documents containing result sheets and other certified true copies to support their documents within the 10 days, accrued to them by the tribunal. After closing their case, the respondents, starting from INEC, were supposed to begin their defence at the next adjourned date, but declined to do so at the continuation of the trial on Monday.

A lead counsel for the PDP, Levy Uzuegwu, had asked the Court of Appeal, on Monday to spread the time allotted to INEC for the other parties, especially the petitioners. But that request was stood down, as the tribunal said it would decide after checking the time taken by the others in presenting their own defence.

The PDP and Atiku are before the tribunal to contest the victory of Buhari at the February 23 general elections.

Meanwhile, the APC has warned that the Federal Government will not hesitate to charge Atiku for felony should he continue to portray himself as shadow president.

The ruling party accused Atiku of making himself a patent impostor with his comments on national and international issues, reminding him that there could only be one democratically elected and legitimate government at a time in Nigeria.

In a statement, the APC spokesman, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the party warned Atiku that the laws are clear on all acts of criminalities, in this case, a clear case of felony. The ruling party further noted that the enforcement of relevant laws should apply to every Nigerian, irrespective of class and status, warning that government would not be found wanting where it is required to take decisive actions.