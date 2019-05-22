Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Justice Bulkachuwa has disqualified herself from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

She said she was resigning from the panel on personal grounds.

Minutes ago, the five-man panel had ruled that she was going to stay. The tribunal dismissed the application filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to disqualify her from presiding over the panel, insisting that the motion lacked any merit to warrant the tribunal to grant it.

. But the justice has come out to say that she was stepping down on personal grounds.