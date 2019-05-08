Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A group of women has marched to the premises of the presidential election tribunal in Abuja where they protested the alleged failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to comply with the order of the tribunal permitting the People’s Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to inspect the materials used for the February 23 poll.

The women, numbering up to 40, carrying various placards urged the electoral body to obey the orders of the tribunal.

A three-man bench of the Court of Appeal had, since March 7, granted the petitioners (Atiku and PDP) the go-ahead to inspect the electoral materials in the custody of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Atiku and his party subsequently filed their petition on March 1‎8.‎