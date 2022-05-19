From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Former vice president and PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has urged all aspirants to collectively work for the success of the party after the primary.

He stated this while addressing Kebbi State PDP exco and delegates.

“I want to appeal to all of us aspiring to become the presidential flag-bearer of PDP not to see this contest as a do or die affair, only one of us will be the winner, and in the event a winner emerges, let us collectively work for the success of our great party. I am actually convinced that each one of us is suitably qualified to be president of Nigeria. Therefore, we can’t afford to leave APC to continue to put Nigeria in a mess situation. As my brother Kabiru Tanimu Turaki said I am not here to canvas for votes but to thank you. I must therefore thank you for electing me in 2019 and I am sure you will do the same come 2023.”

Former Minister of Special Duties, Alhaji Tanimu Turaki said Atiku was not new to the people of Kebbi, assuring him delegates from Kebbi would give him block votes.

PDP Chairman in Kebbi State, Alhaji Usman Bello-Suru assured him of the willingness of delegates to vote for him.