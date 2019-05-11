Time moves forward and not backwards and there are reasons for this. Nigeria however defiles the logic of time as time here could move forward or backwards depending on how the leaders want it.

The more issues are settled the more there resurgence, no thanks to our crop of leaders whom posterity will harshly judge.

Just look at our beautiful country flowing with milk and honey that God gave to us , look at our human resources and rich diversity which should be our strength and see how we have turned everything into negative making Nigeria one of the most dangerous places to inhabit.

To Buhari and his co-travelers, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is now a foreigner, a Cameroonian. And there are millions like him in and around Yobe, Borno, Adamawa, Katsina and Zamfara. Guess it is a question of time before they will get shipped to God knows where.

The reason for this long settled issue is Atiku’s audacity to challenge the outcome of the contentious 2019 presidential election.

Sadly, the ruling party best defence was to resurrect a dead and buried issue of citizenship because in their petty mind, time moves backwards. That Atiku Abubakar was before now, a former boss of the Nigerian Customs, former Vice President of Nigeria and former Acting President of Nigeria is now immaterial because of Nigeria’s dirty politics.

I don’t know whether to cry for Atiku or laugh or scorn at his detractors for their mischief and pretence not to know that Atiku’s father and mother were both Fulani, a major indigenous ethnic group in Nigeria.

To assume that Atiku’s father, a Fulani from Sokoto state is a foreigner means that all Fulani including President Buhari are foreigners from Futajalon and therefore President Buhari himself is not eligible to be president of Nigeria.

Citizen or not, Atiku’s contention before the court which must be addressed are that President Buhari is not qualified to contest for the 2019 presidential election because he does not have the minimum educational qualification prescribed by law; that the School Certificate which he claimed was in the custody of the Nigerian Army is a farce, otherwise as the Commander in Chief of the Nigeria Army he should order the Military Board to produce the said certificate. It is incomprehensible that the credentials of every single soldier including the credentials of those that enlisted into the Army before and after President Buhari are available in the military archive with the exception of that of President Buhari.

Another contention by Atiku is that the schools President Buhari claimed he attended and from where the said certificates were obtained were not in existence at the time he claimed to have attended the said schools.

Atiku further claimed in his court papers that he won the 2019 presidential election based on figures published by INEC on its server.

Ordinarily, these are simple issues that will require minimum efforts to be verified and authenticated assuming times move forward here

Atiku had however taken time to explain that he is a Nigerian by birth, by parentage and by origin thereby dispelling the conspiracy against his citizenship which is good for him, but then, who really wants to be a Nigerian where the blind leads those that can see? Who wants to be a Nigerian where the people are afraid of the government rather than the government being afraid of the people? Who wants to be citizen of a country held captive by a king who behaves as if the law is applicable to everyone but himself, and no one, not even the legislature or judiciary have the courage to hold him accountable?

Who wants to be a Nigerian where quacks manufacture experts? Who wants to be a Nigerian where it is very bad to be a southerner and worse to be Igbo? Who wants to be a Nigerian where you are an unwanted five percent? Who wants to be a Nigerian where to vote your conscience in an election is a death warrant, where to live in Borno , Yobe and Adamawa as a Christian is to die ?

Who wants to be a Nigerian where election is a declared warfare against ordinary citizens whereas voting rights are granted to illegal aliens?

Who wants to be a Nigerian where democracy is corrupted, safety and security violated by people whose responsibility is to offer protection?

Who wants to be a Nigerian where the judiciary is castrated?

Who wants to be a Nigerian where the National Judiciary Commission elects voluntarily to be the appendage of the executive?

Who wants to be Nigerian, where there is no public water, no electricity, no hospital and no roads? Who wants to be in a country where nothing works?

Who wants to be a Nigerian where citizens are abducted and killed in hundreds by terrorists, herdsmen and bandits, where kidnapping is the order of the day and the criminals rather than be apprehended and brought to justice are offered protection and shielded by powerful forces inside and outside the government?

Who wants to be a Nigerian where my oil and gas is for everyone but their gold and diamond are exclusively theirs?

Who wants to be a Nigerian where truth is a scarce commodity, where lies and misinformation is an official policy of the state? Who wants to be citizen of the corruption infested jungle called Nigeria? Who wants to be a Nigerian where it is easier for a camel to pass through the eyes of a needle than for positive change to occur?

Who wants to be part of the over 180 million people in this shithole left with no hope and future because our leaders are without vision, direction and clarity as to where they are headed to in the next level?

Rather than exclude Atiku and others from the Nigerian patrimony simply because of the desire to retain his stolen mandate, let me remind the ruling APC and Mr. President that there is a tribe of over thirty million people who had fought a bitter civil war against Nigeria. In that war, millions died for freedom with no lessons learnt by Nigeria. That tribe has in recent times petitioned both the African Union and the United Nations to complain that they are unwanted in Nigeria and therefore wants to get out of the contraption. That tribe of people which I am a part of, the Igbo nation has identified and declared their territory as Biafra and ready to vote in a referendum for a peaceful exit.

The Igbo wish to move forward and make progress with their lives rather than watch the time move back all the time because of incompetent leadership. I therefore speak to our dear president directly in the following words; rather than gift Atiku to Cameroon due to lack of credible defence to his petition against your election, I urge you to acknowledge that he is a citizen of Nigeria, and also let the people of Biafra go in peace!