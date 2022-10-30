Director of the Anambra State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Election Management’s Committee, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, has assured that the Atiku-Okowa ticket offers the Southeast region better opportunity of stronger accommodation in the affairs of government.

He said that the collaboration of the Southeast region is now needed to deliver the ticket as it ushers in a new era of political inclusion for the people of the zone.

Prof. Okonkwo spoke when he met with traditional rulers of Idemili North and Idemili South local government areas of Anambra State in continuation of his mobilisation of support of the PDP presidential standard bearer.

He also used the opportunity to solicit the blessings of the Royal fathers for the Atiku-Okowa ticket, saying it is the best for Ndigbo.

Okonkwo stated that of all the presidential candidates, only Atiku understands Nigeria’s diversity and as such is the only one who has the capacity to address the best interest of Ndigbo, especially restructuring of the country.

“The primary need of the Igbo people in today’s Nigeria is restructuring which also comes with the devolution of power. These will automatically impact on the lives of every South Easterner owing to our commerce and business mindset.

“During Nigeria’s First Republic, the Igbo were leading in commerce and paramilitary; that was possible because power was devolved for regions to grow and develop themselves. So far, only Atiku Abubakar has shown serious interest in the development of the Southeast, with restructuring at the top of his campaign manifesto.

“Since he has always worked in alliance with Ndigbo since 1993, Atiku remains the only person who can pay close attention to the needs and aspirations of the Southeast. He is liberal, educated, and has built bridges across all the regions in Nigeria. He is also a member of a party with members and supporters in all the wards in Nigeria”, he said.

He also noted that Nigeria’s challenges are redeemable, adding that “all that the country needs is a leader who understands the problems, who can proffer solutions, and has the capacity and tenacity to enforce those solutions. This is what Atiku Abubakar represents.”

Prof. Okonkwo also called on the royal fathers to rally Idemili North and South to support the Atiku option, saying that it was the best for the people of the region.

Responding, the Chairman of the Idemili North and South Traditional Rulers Council, His Royal Highness, Igwe CC Agbala, lauded Okonkwo for his bold and convincing actions, saying that they are always proud of him.

“We have resolved that our votes in Idemili must be strategic and we will use them where it will bring us political relevance. You have our support and blessings,” Igwe Agbala assured.

Other traditional rulers who spoke eulogized Prof Okonkwo and promised their unalloyed support and blessings to the project.