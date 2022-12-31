From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has appealed to Nigerians to offer more support to its presidential candidate for the forthcoming elections, Atiku Abubakar, saying that he would end bad governance in Nigeria if elected.

Deputy Director of Media and Publicity of the Atiku-Okowa Campaign Committee in Anambra State, Uloka Chukwubuikem, in a statement to mark the New Year, also said that Atiku would end insecurity in the country.

The PDP alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) failed to deliver on its campaign promises to the people and vowed to do things differently if given the opportunity to do so.

“As 2022 comes to a close, we also mark the end of the APC era which has left us with many regrets, including famine, marauders, criminal herders, insurgents, and a long list of other insecurity issues.

“Nigerians also experienced strange diseases, businesses were shut down, hardship and poverty increased mortality rates, and divorce rates increased among many other issues. Above all, God has appointed and preserved Atiku Abubakar to free Nigeria and bring about our long-awaited unity in diversity.

“It is well known that Nigerians cannot support another APC administration in Aso Rock and are united behind the Atiku-Okowa campaign to unseat the APC, which is what all Nigerians across all ideological divides want.

“God preserved and sustained Atiku Abubakar for this specific period in the history of our country; He did so because He is the all-knowing God and knows when it is best to use him.

“Today, we could not have asked for a better presidential candidate and leader anywhere else than Alhaji Atiku Abubakar”, the statement reads partly.

Uloka called on the people of the South East region to adopt Atiku as their sole candidate especially “as the charge to free Nigeria and Nigerians from the bondage of bad governance has become the demand across the nation.”

“We have spoken so much about equity and fairness that it’s time for the South East to benefit from their years of commitment to the PDP. We can only actualize that by uniting for the party in 2023, regardless of any misconceptions and conspiracy theories anywhere.

Uloka reiterated the commitment of Atiku Abubakar towards restructuring Nigeria and ensuring that “power shifts to the South East and to Ndi-Igbo in 2023”, noting that “only Atiku and the PDP can guarantee the South East the alliance and synergy to produce a president, as no one region can produce the president of Nigeria alone.”

“Ndi-Igbo have only one major interest in 2023 before prioritizing the seat of power, and that interest is the restructuring of Nigeria, which will harness the full potentials of the South East, after which we can all sit and bargain for the presidency to be rotated to the region with the support of the North and other regions in the country.

“As we usher in 2023, God shall grant Atiku-Okowa victory to salvage Nigeria and unify the country again”, the statement concluded.