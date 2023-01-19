By Chinyere Anyanwu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has been projected to win the election.

Making the projection today was the National Secretary of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Prof Udenta Udenta, while responding to questions on the forthcoming election on the Arise TV programme, The Morning Show.

Giving reasons for his projection, Prof. Udenta hinged Atiku’s victory on his experience of over 30 years in the political terrain, his network of contacts and the abysmal performance of the APC ruling party for the past eight years.

Udenta, during the interaction, lauded the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, for his ingenuity which has provoked a revolution of the nation’s aggrieved youths and discontented elite, as well as the merits of the other two major presidential candidates, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Kwankwaso of NNPP.

He, however, insisted that Atiku Abubakar will win the election urging that, “if Atiku wins the election, he must bring in the likes of Obi and other opponents, he must bring in the media and traditional rulers for a national consensus.

“He must form a committee for national unification. Without unification, the nation can never move forward. The national consensus is very crucial because the nation is highly divided. He must make national consensus a priority and bring everybody in.”

Udenta, who stated that the country has been haunted by”multidimensional poverty in the last eight years,” warned that, “if Nigerians vote for Tinubu, they’ll be voting for Buhari’s third term. Tinubu will rule as a shadow of Buhari because he’s going to continue where he stopped.”