From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Ahead of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s planned visit to Anambra state to flag-off his campaign, a chieftain of the party, Emma Umerah has said Atiku’s presidency will favour the Igbo.

Umerah who is also a member of Atiku Presidential Council, called on the people of Anambra state and the entire South East region to support the PDP candidate assuring that his presidency will address the issue of marginalization which Ndigbo have been crying against.

The former Vice President, Atiku he said, “loves Ndigbo and sees himself as part of them,” insisting that “he can never work against the interest of Ndigbo.”

Umerah said, “In the course of his civil service career and his eight years as Vice President, Atiku has built bridges across the country, particularly in the South East where he has quality allies who can never allow his Presidency to deny Igbo their rightful benefits.

Urging the people of the region to vote for Atiku, the PDP chieftain assured that his Presidency will greatly benefit the region in both appointments and infrastructural development.

Umerah said that the current political atmosphere in the country clearly favours the PDP and urged Ndigbo not to queue into the opportunity by voting for the PDP.

On the disagreement between the party leadership and five governors and their group, Integrity group, the PDP chieftain expressed optimism that there will be genuine reconciliation that would bring them back to join the campaign train before the elections in February.

He said that it was normal for disagreement to crop up in large family like PDP, insisting that what is important is the ability to resolve such disagreement, which according to him the party leadership is working hard to do.