Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party(PDP)Presidential Campaign Organisation (PPCO) has said its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will lead a comprehensive fight against corruption in the country, if he is elected president.

The PDP campaign organisation, in a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, said Atiku, within his first 100 days as president, will launch a comprehensive National Anti-Corruption Strategy.

The party noted that this will ensure that no corrupt person, no matter how highly placed, is spared and also, explained that this is because the strategy will be based on separation of powers, neutrality and non-partisanship.

“This will be a clear departure from President Muhammadu Buhari’s bogus anti-corruption fight, which serves only as a smokescreen for his cronies and relations to fritter trillions of naira from the public treasury, while hounding opposition members with trumped-up corruption charges.

“The Buhari presidency has failed to secure any conviction in the fight against corruption because it is shielding corrupt persons, particularly close relations of Mr. President and indicted APC leaders, while Nigerians suffer hardship because of their atrocities,” the party said.