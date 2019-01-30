George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

South East Coordinator of Atiku/Obi Support Group (Atikulation 2019), Onwurah Ikechukwu, has called on people of the South East to vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to enable him revive Nigeria’s economy.

Ikechukwu accused President Muhammadu Buhari of trying to turn the country into a fascist state in his desperate bid to remain in power.

He said this yesterday, in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, during the meeting of all the state coordinators of the group and supporters of Atiku/Obi project. He also said Nigeria is in distress and added that the only way the country could be recovered is by voting massively for the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, as president.

He said Atiku would bring back foreign investors who had left the country because of alleged policy somersault of the Buhari administration.

He said: “Nigeria is, today, in distress because of the policy inconsistencies of this Buhari administration, which has led to the exit of most of the foreign investors, thereby, creating loss of jobs.

“This ugly situation has deepened the poverty rate in the country. But, with the election of Atiku as president on February 16, the country ‘s economy will be revived.

“Incompetence has overwhelmed the country. In 2015, Nigerians made a blind choice and committed a discretional democratic suicide in voting president Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, who hoodwinked us with deceitful change mantra into power.

“Today, we are a nation in bondage as president Buhari is trying to turn the country into fascist state, in his desperate bid to cling to power.”

He said they have resolved, with great passion and unity of purpose, to massively mobilise across the 36 states of the federation and in all geo-political zones of the country, to vote for Atiku and Peter Obi, as the best option to move the country forward.

Onwurah, who urged Nigerians to join the divine mandate of voting out the APC and her bad governance, described Atiku as a distribalised successful businessman, who is totally committed to the restructuring of the country, massive youth employment, good governance and a democrat that respects the rule of law.