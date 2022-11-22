From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Media Consultant to former Governor Jonah David Jang of Plateau State, Clinton Garuba said it is their desire for the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to contest and win the 2023 elections but that can be achieved under a just, fair and equitable manner.

Garuba, in a statement in Jos on Tuesday while reacting to a press briefing by Plateau for Atiku Movement, a group working for the success of Atiku Abubakar in Plateau had expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of a meeting by the integrity group which has insisted on the resignation of the National Chairman of the party. He said that Jang who is a member of the integrity group has stood in the interest of the people of Plateau State and will continue to defend the interest of the people anywhere he found himself. “With regard to Plateau State, none of the leaders of the group who made the release can say that Senator Jonah Jang as a leader has never stood by his people. You would never find him wanting when it comes to defending what is in the best interest of Plateau or her people. It is unfortunate that for personal gains, or perhaps in seeking for relevance the group has decided to ignore this very noble quality of the former Governor of the state , Dr. Jonah David Jang. ‘The Integrity Group which Jang is a member of, has repeatedly said that their doors are open for reconciliation and this is because members of the group are PDP members through and through.” He stated. Clinton added, that the contentious issues which have dragged the party backwards are resolvable and said the leadership of the party ought to close ranks and do the needful for the entire members of the party to move forward.

“It has come to our attention that the group, Plateau for Atiku Movement, which is reportedly working for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s presidential bid in Plateau State on Tuesday addressed members of the press on some issues bedeviling the party.

“At the said press conference ,the group rehashed the same old rhetoric of reconciliatory meetings being held. However ,What they refused to say was that each time these emissaries met with members of the Integrity Group, the conclusion has always been that they will report the position made known to them to the presidential candidate and revert. But how many of those emissaries have actually returned after reporting to their principal? None.

“It must be made clear that the demand for the resignation of the party chairman is borne out of the need for the equitable distribution of elective offices in the party. One wonders what the difficulty is with understanding that position. It will amount to crying louder than the bereaved since the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom who should be in the fore front in defending the chairman is chief amongst those calling for his resignation.”

He explained that the resignation of the BoT chairman to give way for a Southern BOT Chairman was unnecessary as it was the chairman of the party that the integrity group is demanding for his resignation.