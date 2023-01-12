From Lateef Dada, Osogbo and Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in the South East have assured of landslide victory for its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the zone come February 25..

Following a meeting at the Umuahia country-home of the South East Coordinator of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Senator Theodore Orji, the stakeholders vowed to mobilise voters in the zone for the former vice president whom they said has the Igbo at heart.

In his speech, Orji appealed to the Igbo to support PDP candidates at the forthcoming polls, saying under PDP the South East would be accorded its due recognition in the country.

Orji said the South East had always been a stronghold of the PDP and expressed confidence that the zone would not fail to vote massively for the party’s candidates.

The former Abia state governor said Atiku had brighter chances in the region than any other candidate based on his track record, capacity and ability to unify the country as exemplified during his tenure as vice president.

He called on Director Generals and other stakeholders in the Atiku PCC in the zone to be united as the polls approach.

He assured that contrary to fears in some quarters, the region would not be relegated to the background under Atiku-Okowa presidency.

Former Senate president and acting Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees ( BoT), Adolphus Wabara, said Atiku had all it takes to pull Nigeria out of her present political and economic doldrums.

He solicited the support of the South East for the Atiku-Okowa presidency, assuring that the Igbo would have nothing to lose by being part of the project.

Meanwhile, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, yesterday, said, Atiku will offset the debt of the state if elected president on February 25.

He stated this in Ilesa during a campaign for the national and state assemblies candidate of the party in Osun East.

He said the presidential candidate of the PDP specifically told him that he would pay off Osun’s debts incurred by the All Progressives Congress (APC).