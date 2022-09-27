From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The large auditorium of the Base Event Centre, Enugu, is overflowing with faithful of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East as a stakeholders’ meeting with the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has commenced.

The who is who in PDP in the zone are all present, though one of the two PDP governor’s in the zone, Abịa State Governor was absent but sent his Deputy, Ukochukwu.