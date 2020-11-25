By Fred Itua, Abuja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s political godson, Senator Elisha Isyaku Abbo, on Wednesday, defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The Senator said he supports what he called the ‘unprecedented welfare programmes of the Muhammadu Buhari administration’.

In his letter of defection which was read to senators on the floor of the upper legislative chamber by the President, Ahmad Lawan, the lawmaker also claimed that his defection was made unavoidable by Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, through alleged polarisation of the PDP in the State.

Abbo was recently convicted by an FCT High Court in Abuja and ordered to pay the sum of N50 million in a civil suit between him and Ms Warmate for an assault on Ms Warmate in a sex shop last year.

Abbo is the first senator to defect since the inauguration of the 9th Senate in June 2019.

Senate President Lawan, in his remark, described Abbo’s defection to the APC as a ‘show of patriotism, a show of purpose, a show of unity for the development of Nigeria.’

Lawan invited other PDP Senators to join hands with the APC to build Nigeria.

Abbo’s defection letter tagged “Movement of God’s People from the People’s Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress”, reads:

‘I write to formally inform you Sir, the Senate and indeed Nigerians of my defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

‘This is as a result of the mismanagement of the PDP by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in Adamawa State which led to the crisis in the party that in turn led to the polarization of the party in the state (PDP and rPDP).

‘Today I join the APC and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhamadu Buhari to build the Nigeria of our dreams.

‘The journey may be long, but we are on the right track as I strongly believe that by the end of the tenure of Mr President, Nigeria will be a better place.

‘My Senate President Sir, it is worthy of note that in the history of Nigeria’s Nascent democracy, specifically from 1999 till date, no President has paid attention to the welfare of Nigerian Citizens like President Muhamadu Buhari as it is evident in packages

‘Thus, in living up to the expectation of the good people of Adamawa North Senatorial District, I hereby defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with effect from today being Wednesday, the 25th day of November 2020.’