Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged Nigerians to establish the platform for the swift revival of the country, by voting for the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on February 16.

Governor Wike, who made the call, yesterday, at a PDP campaign rally in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, said Nigeria will not survive another four years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s “directionless and dictatorial governance.”

Thousands of Gokana people defied a downpour to prove their support for the governor. For close to two hours, Gokana people celebrated the key projects executed in the area by the Rivers State government under his watch, and assured him of their votes during the forthcoming elections.

Wike said: “We have the opportunity to chart a new direction for the country. Another four years of this failed All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government would mean countless deaths and excessive suffering.

“Atiku will bring to bear his experiences in job creation and administration, to transform the country and help us recover from the failures of Buhari.”

He urged the people to always seek freedom for the good of the country.

He said all Nigerians should rise to challenge Buhari’s dictatorship with their votes.

Wike said Nigerians should end the road for the APC, as “there is no need for a failed leadership to continue to destroy the foundation of the country.”

He said Nigerians have tested the APC and discovered they can only offer suffering and retrogression.

On the development of Gokana local government area, the governor assured the people of more key projects to stabilise the economy of the council.

He added that Ogoni people cannot be intimidated by the APC leadership to say they cannot contest for the governorship of the state. He said as bonafide Rivers people, Ogoni will only emerge as governor under the umbrella of PDP.

Governor Wike charged the people of Gokana local government area to work hard to win in all the polling units. He said the results of the rerun elections in the area must be improved upon in 2019.

Deputy Chairman of the PDP in Rivers State, Charles Awortu, presented flags to PDP candidates. He urged the people to vote for all PDP candidates.

Director General of Wike Solidarity Movement, Gabriel Pidomson, assured that the people will defend their votes and resist any form of intimidation.

Commissioner of Finance, Dr. Fred Kpakol, said Gokana local government area has always been PDP. He said the destiny of the people are in their hands and they are prepared to defend their future.

In his address, Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Sir Kenneth Kobani, said the rain is a sign of victory for PDP.

He said Gokana people are appreciative of the outstanding works of governor Wike and would overwhelmingly vote for him and the PDP candidates.

Highpoint of the occasion was the conferment of a chieftaincy title on governor Wike by the Gokana traditional rulers. The monarchs commended the governor’s achievements in their communities.