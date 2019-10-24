Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has nominated Adamu Atiku, eldest son of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and 22 others as commissioners.

The list was read out at plenary of the Adamawa House of Assembly, yesterday, by Speaker Aminu Iya-Abbas.

Secretary of the PDP in the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Prambe, also made the list.

Ibrahim Mijinyawa and Umaru Daware who resigned their position as commissioners under former Governor Muhammadu Bindow’s administration and defected to the PDP to work with the Atiku Abubakar Presidential campaign team, were also nominated.

House Committee Chairman on Information, Mr. Japhet Kefas, said no date had been fixed for their screening of the nominees.

The House had on Tuesday approved the list of 40 Special Advisers for the governor.