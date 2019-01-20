Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Wife of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Mrs Titi Atiku Abubakar, has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of causing more division in Nigeria.

She also knocked the ruling party for escalating hunger and joblessness in Nigeria, the situation which according her has made energetic youths in the country to engage in crooked ways to survive.

Mrs. Atiku Abubakar spoke with newsmen in Abeokuta on the side-line of a dinner organised in her honour at the weekend by a member of the House of Representatives, Oladipupo Adebutu.

She noted that Nigeria’s economy has degenerated under President Buhari and urged Nigerians to vote out APC on February 16, to get the country working again.

“I am here in Ogun State to bring message of hope, love and togetherness that my husband has sent me to come and give the people of Ogun State. I have gone round and seen so many of our children on the streets. Anywhere I go, I see our boys, they are very idle. They have no jobs. They have no food. They will even tell you that they are hungry and that you should give them food.

“There is no money. People are suffering. And we are now more divided than we were before. So, we want to unite this country. And before we do this, our PVCs must speak for us. By this time next month, we have to vote APC out.

“We have to stand by our votes and defend our rights and when it is being taken to the collation centres, we have to be there to defend our votes,” she submitted.