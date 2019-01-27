NAN

Mrs. Jennifer Atiku Abubakar, the wife of the PDP presidential candidate, on Saturday at a rally in Asaba, led hundreds of Delta women to pray for God’s intervention in the affairs of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Justice Onnoghen was suspended last Friday by President Muhammadu Buhari, following a letter of recommendation from the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The CCT recommendation followed an alleged non declaration of assets by the former CJN.

However, Abubakar while praying for the nation ahead of the general elections, said the country could not afford to be engulfed in crisis.

She urged the women to rise up in defense of the nation’s democracy, through prayers and balloting, come February 16.

“It is not an easy journey. They will try to derail us. They will try to make us afraid; they will try to confuse us.

“But in all these, we should not be afraid. God is our guiding light. He will show us the way.

“Whatever our religion is, either Christian or Muslim, we need to pray for our nation, to prevent crisis.

“We do not want war; we can’t afford to go to war. We want to be together, I am crying to my Lord.

“We need to pray to God to hold the nation together. We need to pray for the future of our children,” she said.

Also speaking, the wife of the vice presidential candidate, Mrs. Margaret Obi lauded women in Delta for their large turnout at the rally.

She appealed to the women to give the Atiku/Obi ticket, their mandate, by voting the PDP into power.

Earlier, wife of Delta governor, Mrs. Edith Okowa had stated that women in Delta would not be deterred by the antics and highhandedness of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

She said: “Everything has been committed to God’s hands” and mobilisation of women would continue all over the state.

“We are neither fettered nor intimidated. As women, I want to urge you to use your vote wisely for a better future,“ she said.