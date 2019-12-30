Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Nigerian Army said it arrested over 90 suspected criminals in Abia State in its ongoing special operation in the South East codenamed Atilogwu udo 1.

A statement by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 14 Brigade Headquarters Ohafia, Captain Iliya Dauda, said Atilogwu Udo has been a huge success in the state.

While stating that the exercise, which was flagged off in November 2019, had led to significant reduction in crime across the zone, Dauda informed that soldiers attached to Sector 2 of the operation in Abia arrested suspected robbers, oil bunkerers, and recovered some arms and ammunition.

The brigade’s spokesman said the suspects, who also included child/human traffickers and drug peddlers had already been handed over to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for prosecution.

“Troops of Headquarters Sector 2 during the operation also made several recoveries of arms, ammunition and vehicles used to commit various crimes.

“The troops have continued to demonstrate their commitment and professionalism by ensuring that tasks were being carried out without any issue of human right violation and abuses.

“In a show of appreciation to this laudable efforts, various civil society groups and communities have visited the Nigerian Army Super Camp Nsulu, which is the exercise headquarters to show solidarity,” the statement further stated. The army commended Abia residents for their support during the exercise and further implored them “to provide timely information that would help troops respond more efficiently to criminal issues.”

While assuring hard times for criminals operating in the state, the statement urged all law abiding citizens to go about their normal businesses without fear of molestation.