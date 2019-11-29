Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Nigerian Army has arrested Madukwe Obinna, who holds a National Diploma in Computer Engineering from Nigerian Army Institute of Technology and Environmental Studies, Makurdi, for impersonating to be a serving soldier.

Also arrested was Ifeanyi Agbaraenyi, a native of Affa in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, who was caught with rolls of stolen electric cables in Opi, Nsukka.

The General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigeria Army, Maj. Gen. Lasisi Adegboye, while parading the suspects at the army headquarters in Enugu yesterday said the arrest was in line with the objectives of Operation Atilogwu Udo 1 in the South East.

Madukwe, a resident of Ugbo Hill in Abia State was arrested on Tuesday November 26, in Nsukka while impersonating to be a serving soldier in a vehicle conveying garden egg from Abuja to Abia State.

Items recovered from Madukwe include Nigerian Army identity card, one pair of desert camouflage T-shirt, two camouflage T-shirts, one 3/4 camouflage short, one mobile phone and the sum of N40,000.

Others item found in his possession a fake one N1,000 note, a Japanese Yen, a toy pistol, fake Nigeria Police identity card, 26 Nigerian Army vehicle stickers, 23 Nigeria Army emblems, one pair of desert boots, two engineer cap badges, a name tag bearing Madukwe O. I. and a jackknife.

On his part, Agbaraenyi, who was arrested on Wednesday, November 27 at Opi in Nsukka Local Government Area was said to have offered a bribe of N700,000 to soldiers during his arrested.