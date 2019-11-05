Jude Chinedu, Enugu



The Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF) has demanded immediate withdrawal of troops of the Atilogwu Udo from all South East roads over alleged intimidation and extortion of motorists.

A statement by President of BZF, Benjamin Onwuka, described the ongoing exercise, where people moving along public streets were allegedly dehumanised for answering phone calls, as a subjugation of Igbo by the military.

Onwuka said there was no justification for the military exercise and the attendant abuses given that the South East was not engaged in a war with the military.

“We are receiving disturbing reports about their activities across the zone. Drivers, passengers and innocent people are being harassed and dehumanised, even for answering phone calls.

“We demand the suspension of the exercise and the end to the militarisation of our land. We are not fighting a war, neither are Boko Haram elements residing here. We reject any form of Army invasion of our territory under whatever guise, or whatever acronym,” said Onwuka.

The Ekwenche Research Organisation, Persecuted Christian Alliance International, and Biafra Genocide Survivors International, all based in the United States, have described the military exercise in the South East and the South-South as acts of unprovoked war and genocide against defenceless people.

The groups called for an end to operation ‘Atilogwu Udo’ given the associated human rights abuses and extortion on roadblocks by the military and police.

In a joint statement by Prof Justin Akujieze, President of Ekwenche Research Organization; Reverend Chukwuemeka Nwachukwu, Chair of the Persecuted Christian Alliance Int’l and Dr. Moses Nwaigwe, President of Biafra Genocide Survivors Int’l, the Igbo groups demanded the immediate dismantling of the roadblocks.