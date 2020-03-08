Perpetua Egesimba

It was not just a gathering of fun, but that of total display of agility, team work and good sportsmanship by the students of ATL Schools Okokomaiko, Lagos, as the school celebrated its first Inter-House Sports festival after 10 years of its existence.

The Sports Centre of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, where the event took place was filed with not just only the students, but with parents, guardians, teachers and invited guests and spectators.

The Houses that competed include; Sapphire House, Ruby House, Palms House, Tulips House and Unique ATL Babies put in their best and slot it out for sporting supremacy in the highly contested event.

In his welcome address, the Director ATL Schools, Mr. Okey Onyebuagu, said the event was not meant to showcase the school’s academic and sporting prowess, but was an avenue to gather parents, guardians and well-wishers to celebrate with the children, for their effort in academics and extracurricular activities. “What you see today is a culmination of massive and continuous effort put in by staff and our wonderful scholars.”

The sporting event was segmented into junior and senior in the primary categories, comprising boys and girls.