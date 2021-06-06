Atletico Madrid are reportedly exploring the possibility of a swap deal with Arsenal involving Kieran Trippier and Hector Bellerin.

Having lost his place as the Gunners’ first-choice right-back to Calum Chambers during the second half of the 2020-21 season, Bellerin is expected to end his 10-year association with Arsenal this summer.

Meanwhile, Trippier is being heavily linked with a move back to England in the summer transfer window, despite playing a key role under Diego Simeone in Atletico’s La Liga title triumph.

According to Marca, Bellerin is eyeing a return to Spain amid persistent speculation surrounding a move to former club Barcelona, but a swap deal with Atletico involving Trippier could be on the cards.

Manchester United are thought to be the frontrunners for Trippier’s signature, although a separate report has claimed that the former Tottenham Hotspur man wants to remain in the Spanish capital.

Bellerin claimed one goal and three assists in 25 league appearances last term, while Trippier set up his teammates six times in 28 games during their triumphant La Liga campaign, despite his lengthy ban for breaching betting rules.