Atletico de Madrid are hoping to reinforce their squad this summer with the signing of Nigeria international Samuel Chukwueze, according to reports.

Spanish transfer market website, Fichajes, making reference to Mundo Deportivo, claims that manager of Los Rojiblancos, Diego Pablo Simeone, believes that the Nigerian would fit perfectly into his project for the upcoming season.

The Super Eagles winger is also on the radar of three of the traditional top six clubs in the English Premier League, namely Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal. Whoever wants to sign Chukwueze has to pay the release clause of €100 million inserted into his latest contract.

Atletico de Madrid are believed to be in the market for a winger with experience in La Liga as Thomas Lemar has failed to live up to his billing, following his big money move from Monaco in the summer of 2018.

The 21-year-old Chukwueze has 58 games under his belt in the Spanish top-flight, scoring eight goals and has set up six others.