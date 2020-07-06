Atletico Madrid have expressed interest in signing Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze ahead of the forthcoming season but the Rojiblancos are not prepared to meet Villarreal’s valuation of €50m for the player.

According to Spanish daily, Mundo Deportivo, Atletico manager, Diego Simeone believes the Nigerian will fit perfectly into his project for the coming year.

Chukwueze, 21, has also been linked with several clubs in Europe following his performance this season.

Capable of playing on either flank, Chukwueze made his senior international debut for Nigeria in a friendly encounter against the Cranes of Uganda in October 2019 and was a member of the Eagles squad that won bronze at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 21-year-old will be looking forward to his 75th game for the Yellow Submarines and 59th LaLiga appearance in the Spanish topflight on Sunday, when Villarreal host Barcelona at the El Madrigal stadium.