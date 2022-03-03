From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

National chairman of Association of Tank Farm Oil and Gas Marketers of Nigeria (ATOGMAN), Comrade Lawrence Kanu has commended the efforts of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa in curbing economic sabotage in the country.

Kanu gave the commendation in Aba, Abia State while inaugurating ATOGMAN’s Federal Joint Task Force on illegal oil bunkering for the Eastern zone.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The zone comprises Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

Speaking while inaugurating the 27-member task force for the zone, Kanu commended the unquantified corporation ATOGMAN has received from EFFC which he hoped would continue.

The ATOGMAN boss equally commended security agencies in the country, including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for their commitment in fighting oil bunkering.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Kanu charged the newly inaugurated officers to serve with dedication and integrity, adding that there would be zero tolerance to corruption in the discharge of their duties.

“I urge you to serve with total commitment and discharge your duties diligently, without fear or favour.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“As you strive to curb the activities of oil vandals in your area of authority, I implore you to maintain our zero tolerance to corruption and not to see this assignment as an avenue for personal aggradisement”.

In all, 27 persons were inaugurated and asked to work closely with security agents for optimal result.