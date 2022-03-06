From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Association of Tank Farm Oil and Gas Marketers of Nigeria (ATOGMAN), has commended the efforts of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, in curbing economic sabotage in the country.

National Chairman of the group, Comrade Lawrence Kanu, gave the commendation in Aba, Abia State, while inaugurating ATOGMAN’s Federal Joint Task Force on illegal oil bunkering for the Eastern zone.

The zone comprises Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

Speaking while inaugurating the 27-member task force for the zone, Kanu commended the unquantifiable cooperation, which ATOGMAN had received from EFFC and expressed the hope that it would continue.

The ATOGMAN boss equally commended the security agencies in the country, including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for their commitment in fighting oil bunkering.

Kanu charged the newly inaugurated officers to serve with dedication and integrity, adding that there would be zero tolerance to corruption in the discharge of their duties.

