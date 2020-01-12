Rafael Nadal will play Novak Djokovic as Spain take on Serbia in the inaugural ATP Cup final in Sydney.

Top-ranked Nadal came from a set down to beat Australia’s Alex de Minaur 4-6 7-5 6-1 and give Spain an unassailable 2-0 lead over the hosts.

World number two Djokovic had earlier beaten US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev 6-1 5-7 6-4 as Serbia beat Russia 3-0.

Djokovic beat Nadal in straight sets in last year’s Australian Open final and leads their head-to-head 28-26.

He has also not lost to Nadal on a hard court since the 2013 US Open final.

The Australian Open – the first Grand Slam of the year – begins on 20 January, eight days after the ATP Cup finishes.