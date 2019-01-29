Novak Djokovic extended his lead at the top of the ATP rankings with victory at the Australian Open while Roger Federer dropped to outside the top five.

The Serb started the year as the world No 1 and, by beating Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s final to win his 15th Grand Slam title, he put a nice buffer between himself and the Spaniard.

Djokovic now leads world No 2 Nadal by 2,635 points while Alexander Zverev, who reached the last 16, is the new world No 3 with Juan Martin del Potro and Kevin Anderson rounding out the top five.

Federer is down to six after he failed to successfully defend his Australian Open crown, having lost in the fourth round against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Greek star Tsitsipas is up two spots to No 12 while surprise semi-finalist Lucas Pouille jumped 14 places to No 17.

British No 1 and 2018 semi-finalist Kyle Edmund dropped 15 places following his first-round exit this year while Cameron Norrie is up four places to No 64.