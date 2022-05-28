World no. 1 Novak Djokovic is through to the last 16 at Roland Garros for the 16th time from 18 trips to Paris. The defending champion ousted Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in an hour and 44 minutes for a relaxed day on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

It was Novak’s 83rd Roland Garros triumph, and he will now face Diego Schwartzman in the fourth round in what should be his first real test of the tournament. Djokovic served at 73%, fired nine aces and dropped 12 points behind the initial shot to keep the pressure on the other side.

Bedene missed the only break chance he earned and could not follow the pace of the world’s leading player. Novak claimed 45% of the return points and converted them into five breaks from 11 opportunities to control the scoreboard and preserve energy ahead of the next duel.

