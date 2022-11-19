From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The President of Kogi State traditional council and the Atta Igala, Dr Mathew Opaluwa Oguche on Thursday gave a traditional chieftancy title of Omaojo Atta igala to the Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Dr Salisu Usman Ogbo.

The Rector who spoke with newsmen after he was decorated expressed his determination to transform the institution to the desired level and charged the staff to shun religious and tribal sentiment.

He said the award given to him by the traditional council of Igala kingdom was borne out of his commitment and effort in transforming Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja as one of the best Polytechnic in the country.

“The award means a lot to me because it is an indication that some people some where are watching what we are doing at the Polytechnic. We thank God that we are able to make impact in the lives of the people and made contributions to our land and the nation at large.

“The award is an indication that we are doing well and a technical notice that we should endeavour to more for humanity” he said.

While urging the staff of the institution to committed to their work and shun sentiment that can retard the progress and development of the Polytechnic, the Rector assured that he would continue to prioritize welfare of the staff to enable them discharge their duty creditably.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists on Friday felicitated with the Rector on the conferment of chieftaincy title of Omaojo Ata Igala on him by His Royal Majesty, the Ata Igala.

In a statement issued by the chairman of the union, Adeiza Momohjimoh and Secretary Ademu Seidu described the chieftaincy title as another well deserved feather in the cap of the workaholic Rector.

The statement said Dr Ogbo has since assumption of office as the Rector of the institution, demonstrated strong Will and unwavering determination to reposition the institution