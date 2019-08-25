The National Publicity Secretary of Adada State Movement, Hon Chief James Ugwu, has described the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Nurnberg, Germany recently by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra as callous and undeserving of the senator.

According to him, “Ekweremadu has always fought for the Igbo cause; he is a credible leader not only in Igboland, but also nationally. However, the act is a blessing in disguise. Our people say ‘miri mara ugo asago ugo aru,’ (meaning that he has become more popular by the action of IPOB). Reactions across political divides point that Nigeria would soon celebrate Prof. Ekweremadu. His forgiving spirit and comportment show his leadership acumen.”

He, therefore, advised IPOB members to apologise for their heinous act, saying that “if their strategy is to embarrass Igbo leaders, then they are headed for a cul-de-sac. They should tender unreserved apologies to the Igbo nation. Osita Chidoka has narrated roles Ekweremadu played towards the release of Nnamdi Kanu. How then would Ekweremadu be the target? This is not an Igbo act?”

Ugwu, who also doubles as the Financial Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South East Zone, described the threat to Southeast governors and other Igbo leaders by IPOB leader as an embarrassment to Ndigbo and the nation, and called on him to withdraw it.

“We have elected governors and representatives who are our leaders. We also have Chief Nnia Nwodo who remains the leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, pilots our affairs creditably and does not deserve any embarrassment from anybody whatsoever,” he said.