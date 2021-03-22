From Charity Nwakaudu Abuja

The North Central Peoples’ Forum (NCPF) has described the attack as barbaric, unwarranted and capable of bringing anarchy in the country.

The forum through its National Publicity Secretary, Audu Sule, who is also an aide to the governor on investment said the outspokenness of the governor on nefarious activities of bandits and marauding herdsmen was the mind and in the interest of the people of the state and Nigerians.

“We plead with the Federal Government and security agents to interrogate the groups that had earlier issued threats to the governor on his stance against insurgency and banditry with a view to prosecuting those found culpable.”

In a separate reaction, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) describ ed the as barbaric and despicable.

IPAC, in a statement said it was inconceivable that the attackers could trail the governor and opened fire on him and his aides along Makurdi/Gboko road, and he had to run for more than one and a half kilometres to escape being killed, indicating that security agents attached to him were able to repel them and saved the governor.

The statement by IPAC National Publicity Secretary, Ambassador Agbo Major, noted that the situation depicts the sorry state of security in the country which IPAC has severally stated and urged the Federal Government to take seriously in tandem with Section 14 (2)b of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, which provided that security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.