Reacting, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) headed by the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, said the attack was a crime not only against humanity but also a grievous and inexplicable sin.

NSCIA’s Director of Administration, Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, in a statement on Monday, challenged the security agencies to rise to the occasion and fish out people that executed the crime.

NSCIA insisted that all peoples of faith should take the attack as a direct attack on all law-abiding citizens and should therefore be in the vanguard to halt the evil that appears to be assailing the life, property and integrity of humanity, particularly believers in God.

The Council maintained its solidarity stand with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Catholic community, the government and people of Ondo State, and commiserated with the families of the victims.

