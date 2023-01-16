From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has called on the police to provide more security for its spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, following attack on his home in Akokwa, Imo State, by gunmen, at the weekend.

The CUPP co-spokesman, Mark Adebayo, who condemned the attack o Ugochinyere’s residence, charged the Inspector General of Police, Aikali Baba Usman to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

Adebayo, stated the those behind the attack are allegedly laying ambush for Ugochinyere, who is the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) candidate for Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo, hence the need for the police to beef up security around.

According to him ” on Saturday January 14th, 2023 at about 0014 hours, a gang of deadly armed luciferic loonies attacked the country home of the National Spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Barrister Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, with the sole aim of assassinating him.

“Pictorial and video evidences show the horrific extent of the damage and murderous escapades of those terrorist gangsters who not only burnt down his entire house, set almost 100 vehicles ablaze and, worst of all, killed his uncle and yet to be specified number of his supporters and innocent bystanders.”

Adebayo, added that the “opposition has been re-engineered by this cowardly and dastardly attack against Ikenga Ugochinyere to be more proactive, vigilant and uncompromising in our patriotic interventions to ensure that Nigerians are beneficiaries of free, fair, credible elections starting in 40 days’ time. ”

He charged the people of Ideato Federal Constituency to rally round Ugochinyere in the forthcoming National Assembly election, as he is the best represent their interest in the federal legislature.