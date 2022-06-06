Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide (IOOW), said the attack is a declaration of war against the Yoruba people

Prof Banji Akintoye, leader of the apex body for Yoruba self-determination and self-preservation movement, in a statement by the Communications Secretary, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, enjoined Governor Aketedolu, who is the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, to declare an emergency on the activities of Fulani herdsmen in the state with immediate effect.

“Today, we have all been encircled, most especially, in Lagos. For herdsmen to have the effrontery of bombarding a church in Yorubaland to kill shows that we are now in a realistic danger.

“My urgent advise to Governor Akeredolu is to pick up the gauntlet and declare an emergency against the activities of all Fulani herdsmen in the state with immediate effect. We have now been taken for granted. We need not pretend anymore. We must demand unanimously, an exit from Nigeria. We the Yoruba people cannot live in the same country with characters whose idea of common citizenship in Nigeria is to brutalise, subjugate and even exterminate us.”

