From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Elders of Oke-Oroma community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State have appealed to President Buhari to order security agencies in Edo State to bring to an end the injustice and inhumanity being meted out to them‎, following alleged invasion of their community.

‎The elders in a Save Our Soul message to President, urged him to come to their aid and save them from annihilation.

They said their community was attacked by youths suspected to be from neighbouring Amagba and Obazagbon communities and in the process‎ several houses including the town hall and mansion belonging to the Odionwere (village head) were razed.

The open letter signed by Head of Oke-Oroma, Gaius I. Emokpae and other elders, said the latest attack occurred after Soldiers in the area were withdrawn without warning or notice.

It said the security personnel were deployed to the community due to outcry and some of the attackers were arrested.

“It is on record that since the second quarter of 2012, Amagba together with Obazagbon had been persistently and consistently attacking unarmed Oke-Oroma indigenes, killing some of them and destroying many houses and vehicles including the Elders (Chambers) traditional chambers with Ignominy.

“The inability of the security agencies to bring the culprits to book all these years lend credence to conspiracy theory and thus promoting communal strife or war. It also opens the floodgate of anarchy, the consequences such possibilities portend are of immense and unbearable proportions which could degenerate into full scale communal war. An urgent intervention will avoid unwarranted breach of peace in our area.the elders said.

“It is crystal clear that there is in place a network of conspiratorial synergy and orchestration by Amagba, Obazagbon & Okhoromi villages to raze down Oke-Oroma village so as to execute their expansionist ambition as they did to Ugbo, Evbukhu, Oguumwenyi, Ago Uwagboe and Ogheghe villages in not too distant past”, the elders alleged.

Recall that in February 2020, three persons, including an 86-year old man, Monday Okulegbe, were killed and their corpses were never recovered in Oke-Oroma community.

The attackers after invading the community, razed several houses and cut down all the age-long traditional and economic trees and put a sign board in the village with the inscription “Welcome to Amagba Erese”.