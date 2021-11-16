Four people were reportedly abducted last Sunday night when gunmen attacked a sachet water factory in Tegina community in Rafi Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

Daily Sun gathered that the gunmen invaded the community at about 8pm and began to shoot sporadically into the air as the residents scampered for safety.

The factory is said to be located near Government Girls’ Secondary School in Tegina.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached on telephone for comment on the attack.

This is the second time gunmen would attack Tegina community this year.

