From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A major tragedy was averted on Tuesday, after a gang of bandits attacked a convoy attached to the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

However, the governor was not in the convoy at the time of the siege as he was said to have travelled back to Kano in the same vehicle with the Jigawa State Governor, Mohammadu Abubakar Badaru.

Sources close to the Government House in Kano told Daily Sun that the gang ambushed the convoy along Shema town in Katsina State, on their way back to Kano from Zamfara state.

Ganduje had travelled to Zamfara state to attend the formal defection of state governor, Bello Matawale, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

About three security men reportedly sustained minor injuries when an ambulance vehicle in the convoy was shot severally, while another vehicle suffered a tyre burst, said the source.

Efforts to speak with the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar, was not successful as he did not pick his calls.

